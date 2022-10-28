DEFENCE MINISTER DEDICATES 75 BRO-BUILT INFRA PROJECTS TO NATION | Come late, come well: Rajnath Singh on stream of development flowing in J&K

Dedicating 75 infrastructure projects spread over six states and two union territories to the nation built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a function organised by the BRO in Ladakh on Friday, Singh said, “I am happy to say, come late, come well. Of late, the stream of development has flowed in Jammu and Kashmir as well. The relentless efforts of the government have brought a new dawn of hope in the region.”

Meanwhile, a Defence Ministry statement issued here said, “These 75 projects including 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads, and one Carbon Neutral Habitat are spread across six states and two union territories.”