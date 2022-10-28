Defence Minister e-inaugurates Hajibal-Z Gali-Machill Road, 5 vital projects in Rajouri, Poonch

DC Dattatray congratulated the BRO team for the e-inauguration of the road by the Union Defense Minister.

The Defence Minister also e-inaugurated five vital development projects in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

These projects included two bridges and three roads.

The projects were e-inaugurated by the Defence Minister from Ladakh while local officers of BRO and civil administration including District Magistrate Rajouri were present on the occasion.