Delayed by over a decade, work on Banihal Bypass in full swing

Locals of Banihal said that the routine traffic jams and slow traffic movement in Banihal town due to the delay in the work on Banihal Bypass was creating a lot of hardships for the commuters using the highway as well as local passengers as they face difficulty in reaching their destinations on time.

They said that the school children also get stuck in traffic jams for hours together between Railway Chowk to Kharpora on way to school as well as on their way back home.