Delimitation Commission recommendations | Farooq reiterates NC’s stand to approach Supreme Court

The veteran politician, who has been chief minister of the erstwhile state three times as well as union minister, also said the time has come for the opposition parties to come together and fight the forces who are bent on destroying the secular fabric of the country.

Giving a detailed account of his interactions during the Delimitation Commission meeting earlier this week, Abdullah told PTI that the very first point raised "by us at the meeting was that the commission was illegal" as the party's petition challenging the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir was pending in the Supreme Court.