Delimitation Commission revises schedule of public sittings

It will hear people from Jammu on April 4, 2022 at the Convention Centre while a similar public sitting will be held at SKICC in Srinagar on April 5, 2022.

As per a notification of the Commission, on April 4, the people from Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts will participate in the public sittings from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. From 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on