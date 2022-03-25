Delimitation Commission revises schedule of public sittings

Jammu, Mar 25: Delimitation Commission on Friday tweaked its schedule to hold public sittings in J&K to hear suggestions and objections from the people and rescheduled them on April 4 and 5 instead of earlier announced March 28 and 29.
It will hear people from Jammu on April 4, 2022 at the Convention Centre while a similar public sitting will be held at SKICC in Srinagar on April 5, 2022.
As per a notification of the Commission, on April 4, the people from Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts will participate in the public sittings from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. From 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on
the same day, the people from Reasi, Samba and Jammu will participate in the sittings at the Convention Centre.
Similarly on April 5, the people from Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian will be part of the public sittings at SKICC from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The people from Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kupwara and Baramulla will participate in the sittings from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on the same day at the same venue in Srinagar.
“The Commission had issued an order and notification dated March 14, 2022, inviting suggestions and objections to its draft proposals on the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by March 21, 2022. 409 such suggestions or objections have been received by the stipulated date. All these are under consideration of the Commission,” read the notification of the Commission.
“Now the Commission has decided to hold public sittings in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to hear the suggestions or objections, as received from the persons with reference to its draft proposal published on March 14, 2022 in the Central and Union Territory Gazettes as well as in local newspapers,” it further read while sharing the revised schedule.
“Those who have submitted the suggestions or objections and are desirous to present their matter before the Commission may appear as per the mentioned programme,” the notification added.