Design, cost revisions pause India’s largest earthquake-resistant building project

The proposed building, designed to withstand seismic shocks of up to Richter scale 8, was slated to be a groundbreaking development not only for J&K but also for the entirety of India.

The earthquake-resistant building was intended to be the largest of its kind in the country, spanning an impressive 1-lakh square feet of built-up area.

Given the looming threat of earthquakes in J&K, situated within Seismic Zone V, the potential devastating consequences of an earthquake on crucial healthcare infrastructure necessitates proactive strategies.