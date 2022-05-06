Despite light rains Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Traffic officials said hundreds of Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks), oil and gas tankers crossed Chenani Nashri and Banihal Qazigund tunnel towards Kashmir whereas light medium passengers vehicles plied on both sides of the highway without any interruption on Friday.

Meanwhile, the traffic police headquarter issued an advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, light vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the both sides of highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Qazigund and Srinagar towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on highway Saturday morning.