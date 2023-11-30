Despite rains, Srinagar-Jammu NH witnesses normal traffic flow

Ramban, Nov 30: Despite continuous spell of rain, the Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said that the National Highway-44 remained open but the movement of traffic was slow due to rain, in all sectors and fog in some areas along it (Highway).

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban informed that even the most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone-prone Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and Dalwass stretch in Nashri of the National Highway-44 witnessed normal traffic flow despite rains.

“However, the movement of traffic remained slow at a few places due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles; single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in the Ramban district on the highway,” they said.

Traffic officials said that hundreds of LMVs and heavy load carriers plied on either side of the highway during the day without any disruption.

They said heavy load carriers, including oil and LPG tankers, allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur this morning, had crossed Ramban-Banihal while the apple-laden trucks were heading towards Jammu and other parts of the country at a slow pace.

“Vehicles are heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner,” they said.

SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Rohit Baskotra said, “Traffic on National Highway-44 was plying smoothly and light rain continued in almost all areas.” He advised vehicle operators and commuters to drive

cautiously and not halt in shooting stone and slide zones.

In the wake of inclement weather, the traffic authorities, however, advised people not to undertake journeys on NH-44 without confirming the status of the road from the Traffic department.