DG BSF arrives on 3-day visit to Jammu frontier

Jammu, Mar 18: Director General of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday arrived at Frontier Headquarters BSF Jammu on three-day visit to review the security scenario on and along the International Border.
PRO BSF Jammu DIG S P S Sandhu, in an official statement, said that DG Singh was welcomed by IG BSF Jammu D K Boora and other officers.
“He was given an impressive guard of honour. DG BSF also extended greetings to the troops and their families on Holi festival. IG Boora gave a detailed presentation to the DG at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura camp, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on Jammu IB and the Line of Control (LoC),” PRO BSF said.
He stated that IG Boora described the “general security scenario of Areas of Responsibility (AOR), covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.”
“IG Frontier Jammu also informed the DG about recent threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from tunnelling and across border smuggling by Pak based elements. A special emphasis was given on the drone threat posed by Pak drones abetting smuggling of weapons or narcotics from across the border to Indian Territory,” PRO BSF said. Tomorrow, the DG BSF will visit the border area to review the security scenario.