DG BSF arrives on 3-day visit to Jammu frontier

PRO BSF Jammu DIG S P S Sandhu, in an official statement, said that DG Singh was welcomed by IG BSF Jammu D K Boora and other officers.

“He was given an impressive guard of honour. DG BSF also extended greetings to the troops and their families on Holi festival. IG Boora gave a detailed presentation to the DG at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura camp, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on Jammu IB and the Line of Control (LoC),” PRO BSF said.