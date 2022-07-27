DG CISF meets LG

Srinagar, July 26: Director General (DG) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sheel Vardhan Singh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG and the DG CISF discussed various matters about the security arrangements at important installations, government institutions, and industrial establishments.
The LG lauded the commendable efforts of the CISF personnel in keeping the vital institutions secure while serving the people.
The LG extended his best wishes to the DG and the CISF personnel for maintaining high standards of training and professionalism and discharging their duties of serving the nation.