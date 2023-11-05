DG CRPF visits Eidgah, wraps up his 2-day Kashmir visit

Srinagar, Nov 5: Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sujoy Lal Thaosen Sunday visited a paramilitary base in the Eidgah area of Srinagar and wrapped up his two-day Kashmir visit.

“DG #CRPF, @sthaosen has been briefed by senior officers of #CRPF and @JmuKmrPolice about the current security scenario in downtown Srinagar. He also visited E/161 #CRPF Bn at Eidgah and interacted with troops on various Ops & adm issues, while lauding their unwavering commitment,” CRPF India posted on X.

They also posted a picture of the DG CRPF at the CRPF base adjacent to Eidgah.

Last week, in the same area, terrorists opened fire at a Police officer who is still under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a premier hospital.

The terrorists had managed to escape from the spot.

Sources in CRPF said that the DG CRPF was given a detailed brief about the incident at the paramilitary base by the officers.

He also interacted with the CRPF personnel and was accompanied by the senior officers of the force.

Thaosen later left for New Delhi after completing the two-day Kashmir visit.

He arrived in Kashmir on Saturday and attended some events besides co-chairing a security review meeting with Director General of Police R R Swain at the Police Control Room (PCR) here.