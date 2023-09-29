DG CRPF visits Kashmir, assesses operational preparedness

Thaosen’s visit to Kashmir comes after 20 days of Kokernag gunfight in which a Commanding Officer, a Major, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and a soldier died in the line of duty during an encounter while two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

CRPF officials here said that the visit of DG was aimed at assessing operational readiness and boosting the morale of CRPF personnel stationed in Kashmir.

The DG CRPF visited the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) in Srinagar, now based at Lethpora Pulwama and a CRPF battalion in south Kashmir.