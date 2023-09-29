DG CRPF visits Kashmir, assesses operational preparedness

Srinagar, Sep 29: Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sujoy Lal Thaosen Friday undertook a visit to Kashmir to assess the operational readiness and boost the morale of personnel stationed in Jammu and Kashmir.
Thaosen’s visit to Kashmir comes after 20 days of Kokernag gunfight in which a Commanding Officer, a Major, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and a soldier died in the line of duty during an encounter while two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.
CRPF officials here said that the visit of DG was aimed at assessing operational readiness and boosting the morale of CRPF personnel stationed in Kashmir.
The DG CRPF visited the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) in Srinagar, now based at Lethpora Pulwama and a CRPF battalion in south Kashmir.
DG Thaosen was accompanied by the Additional Director General (ADG) of Jammu and Kashmir Zone CRPF, Nalin Prabhat, Inspector General (IG) of Kashmir Operations Sector CRPF, Gyanendra Kumar Verma and IG of Srinagar Sector CRPF, Ajay Yadav.
The visit commenced at RTC where the DG meticulously inspected the facilities and engaged in meaningful interactions with the trainees.
The DG shared profound words of inspiration and motivation, reaffirming the CRPF’s commitment to excellence in training and operational preparedness.
Subsequently, they proceeded to the 180th Battalion in Tral, Pulwama, where a guard of honour was accorded to DG Thaosen by the CRPF personnel.
The DG also inaugurated the ‘Shaheed Mukesh Lal Meena Barrack’, a solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers.
“During an insightful ‘Sainik Sammelan’, he applauded the unwavering dedication of CRPF officers and soldiers, commending their steadfast commitment to the nation’s security,” a CRPF spokesman said.
The visit culminated on a warm note as Thaosen joined the personnel for a convivial meal at ‘Badakhana’ in 180 Bn.
“Such moments of camaraderie reinforce the bonds that define the strength and unity of the CRPF.
Thaosen’s visit reaffirmed the CRPF’s unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of the nation,” the CRPF officials said. “It also served as an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication and sacrifices of the CRPF personnel stationed in the region.”