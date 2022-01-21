DGGI launch: Admin Secys, Div Coms, DCs asked to attend conference

Jammu, Jan 21: J&K government on Friday has asked its all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments (HoDs) and other senior officers besides both Divisional Commissioners, 20 Deputy Commissioners to attend the conference on launch of “District Good Governance Index (DGGI)” in the Union Territory tomorrow at Convention Centre, Jammu.
All the Administrative Secretaries stationed at Jammu will attend the conference in person.
However, the Administrative Secretaries stationed at Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Kashmir based Heads of Departments will attend the conference through video conference mode.
All the officers, who will attend the conference in person, have been asked to report at the venue at 9.30 am tomorrow.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah from New Delhi will release the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) for 20 districts of UT of Jammu and Kashmir through video-conferencing in the conference.
Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, in an order, has directed that the Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur along with concerned Chief Planning Officers and DSEOs will report at the venue at 9.30 am.
All other Deputy Commissioners along with respective Chief Planning Officers and DSEOs will attend the conference through video conferencing.
Similarly, all Jammu based Heads of Departments along with their subordinate officers of the rank of Joint Director and above stationed at Jammu will attend the conference in person.
All officers of the rank of Additional Secretaries and above, including officers of Finance and Planning Cadre at this level stationed at Civil Secretariat, Jammu will also report at the venue in person. Similar direction will be in place for all district level officers posted in Jammu and Samba districts.
“The officers of equivalent rank stationed at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar shall participate in the conference through video conferencing,” Dwivedi ordered.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir will also address the event.
The event is being organised jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) of Government of India and Jammu & Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD) in association with the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Hyderabad.
Dwivedi, further, has asked the Director General, J&K Institute of Management Public Administration and Rural Development to ensure observance of COVID SOPs at the venue including seating arrangement as per permissible social distancing.