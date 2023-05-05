DGP, ADGP Jammu, Army and CRPF officers visit gunfight site

Rajouri, May 5: Senior security officers including Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, senior Army and CRPF officers visited Kesari Hill gunfight site on Friday.
The officers while reaching the gunfight site met with teams of security forces that had started the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) after receiving inputs of suspicious movement on Thursday evening.
DGP Dilbag Singh said that the soldiers had battled hard with the terrorists.
“An operation was going on in the area for the last couple of days and our troops were on the job but the area has dense forest cover and anything can happen anytime," he said.
The DGP said that further operational proceedings were going on.
Senior Army officers, ADG Jammu Zone, and CRPF officers also visited the site of the gunfight and took stock of operational review.