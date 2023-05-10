DGP chairs joint security meeting with Army, Police officers

Ramban, May 10: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Wednesday said J&K Police was working hard to maintain prevailing peace.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a joint security review meeting of the Army and Police officers at Sector 11 Army Headquarters, Chanderkot, the DGP said that J&K Police and other security forces were working hard to maintain the prevailing peace.
“In both Kashmir and Jammu regions, operations are being carried regularly to foil all evil attempts of terror groups who are pushed by Pakistan to disrupt peace and order in J&K,” he said. “Various conspiracies of Pakistan to supply arms, ammunition, and drugs through drones have been detected and exposed by Police along with other security forces besides stringent action was taken against the people involved in the anti-national activities.”
Earlier, chairing a joint security review meeting with the Army and Police officers, Singh reviewed the overall security situation and discussed security measures being taken in the DKR Range and along the strategic highways.
Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, GOC CIF (D) Maj Gen Ajay Kumar, Dy GOC CIF (D) Brig S K Saul, 11 Sector CDR Brig Joe Sabby, DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma also attended the meeting.
He also reviewed the security scenario of the district with jurisdictional officers.
The DGP also inaugurated the transit accommodation at Kowbagh Ramban for Police personnel travelling through the district.
He also inaugurated the newly constructed JIC, which is equipped with the latest gadgets and technology to achieve better results in investigation and operational work.
Chairing officers meeting at the transit camp, the DGP emphasised that local and highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels and joint efforts of all security forces must continue to ensure that elements inimical to peace are not given any space to disturb peace.
He stressed on enhancing the functioning of model checkpoints along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and directed to ensure that these model checkpoints are functional round the clock.
Singh said that the working with devotion and dedication in the right direction had to continue for the peace and stability of J&K.
He directed for keeping a strict vigil on attempts of transportation of drugs through the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
The DGP emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets including CCTVs and drones to further augment the security of the district. He also directed for ensuring smooth traffic management on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Besides the visiting officers, DIG DKR Range, SSP Ramban, CO IR 16th Bn Pawan Parihar, ASP Ramban and other jurisdictional officers also attended the meeting.
SSP Ramban briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken for securing the district particularly the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway from any anti-peace activity.
She also apprised regarding implementation of traffic management for smooth vehicular movement on the highway.