DGP chairs joint security meeting with Army, Police officers

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a joint security review meeting of the Army and Police officers at Sector 11 Army Headquarters, Chanderkot, the DGP said that J&K Police and other security forces were working hard to maintain the prevailing peace.

“In both Kashmir and Jammu regions, operations are being carried regularly to foil all evil attempts of terror groups who are pushed by Pakistan to disrupt peace and order in J&K,” he said. “Various conspiracies of Pakistan to supply arms, ammunition, and drugs through drones have been detected and exposed by Police along with other security forces besides stringent action was taken against the people involved in the anti-national activities.”