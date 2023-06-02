DGP chairs task force meet for implementing J&K-wide CCTV surveillance system

He said that the timelines should be respected and achieved as per the plan.

Singh impressed upon the officers to accelerate the speed of work without compromising on the quality of the work.

He impressed upon the officers to resolve all issues and directed to remove hurdles, if any, as quickly as possible.

Earlier, ADGP (Coordination and Headquarters) PHQ, M K Sinha briefed the DGP about the various issues related to the completion of work on the project work.