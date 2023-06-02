DGP chairs task force meet for implementing J&K-wide CCTV surveillance system

Srinagar, June 2: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday chaired the task force meeting for the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir-wide CCTV surveillance system.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the task force committee to review the progress of J&K-wide CCTV surveillance system project, the DGP impressed upon the Police officers and representatives of the companies to expedite the work and complete the work within the stipulated time.
He said that the timelines should be respected and achieved as per the plan.
Singh impressed upon the officers to accelerate the speed of work without compromising on the quality of the work.
He impressed upon the officers to resolve all issues and directed to remove hurdles, if any, as quickly as possible.
Earlier, ADGP (Coordination and Headquarters) PHQ, M K Sinha briefed the DGP about the various issues related to the completion of work on the project work.
There were threadbare discussions on the different components of the projects, and valuable suggestions were exchanged.
IGP Headquarters, PHQ, B S Tuti; DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar; AIG Provision and Transport PHQ, Gurinderpal Singh; AIG Technical PHQ, Manoj Pandith; DySP IT PHQ, Junaid Hakeem; DySP (P&T) PHQ, Sourab Prashar; and representatives of Elcosta also attended the meeting.
DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta; DIG UR Range Muhammad Suleman Choudhary; DIG RP Range Muhammad Haseeb Mughal; DIG SKR Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DIG Traffic Jammu Shridhar Patil and representatives of TCIL and Earenst and Young attended the meeting online.