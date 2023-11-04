DGP co-chairs high-level security review meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 4: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain Saturday said that the active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were at their all-time low.

Co-chairing a high-level security meeting in Srinagar with the Director General of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sujoy Lal Thaosen, and taking stock of the security arrangements for the winter the DGP said, “We have all-time low active terrorists in J&K.”

This was the first review meeting chaired by R R Swain as J&K DGP and it was attended by senior Police and intelligence officials.

He cautioned that there would be attempts to create disturbance here.

Directing the forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups do not get any chance of revival, R R Swain stressed augmenting and enhancing capabilities to achieve the desired results.

He directed for putting in use of modern techno tools to monitor the security situation.

The DGP directed for launching the operations in higher reaches and neutralise the hiding terrorists.

Stressing on remaining more vigilant against the terror support ecosystem which helps terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, he directed for putting in utmost efforts in monitoring the moments of suspect elements.

He also stressed coordinated efforts to demolish the Over Ground Workers (OGW) network and hybrid terrorists.

Swain impressed upon the officers to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in J&K.

He directed joint training for personnel to tackle law and order situations.

The DGP directed that the Dail 112 Helpline in Police Control Rooms (PCRs) be augmented further and it would be the first respondent to any particular situation.

The meeting held a complete review of the prevailing security scenario in Kashmir.

During the meeting, a detailed review of all the security arrangements for the winter season was held.

The field officers briefed the chair regarding the various measures and counter-measures taken for the security and safety of the people.

The officers also briefed the chair about the prevailing security scenario in the areas of jurisdiction and synergy between different security agencies to combat the remaining terror elements from Kashmir.

The officers apprised the meeting about the measures that have been taken to foil any recent incidents like those that happened in Wailoo, Pulwama, and Srinagar.

“The meeting was told that anti-terror operations have been intensified across Kashmir,” official sources said. “The leads are being followed to track down the terrorists involved in recent terror crimes.”

The officers were urged to strengthen public contact and carry out more public programmes.

They were also urged to help the people out in any adverse situation.

During the meeting, directions were passed to the officers to enhance the anti-terrorist operations to destroy the nefarious designs of terrorists who always try to disrupt the prevailing peace in Kashmir.

“They were directed to generate actionable intelligence and further share the same with the sister agencies to counter any terrorist threat,” the sources said. “They were also directed to identify and apprehend terrorist associates operating within their areas.”

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on issues related to terrorism that included the presence of foreign and local terrorists in the higher reaches and their attempts to come down during the winter.

Continued infiltration attempts from across the border and measures taken to deter all such attempts were also discussed.

Threadbare discussions were also held on the creation of a database of uncategorised terrorists.

Besides capacity building, improving communication between forces to take synergy between forces to the next level, and sharing of intelligence for gaining better operational results were also discussed.

Those who attended the meeting included Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Additional Director General (ADG) CRPF Nalin Prabhat, IG BSF Ftr Hqrs Kashmir Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Gayendra Kumar Verma, IGP CRPF Srinagar (Ops) Sector, Ajay Yadav, IGP B K Virdhi, DIGs Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DIG SSB Kashmir H B K Singh, DIG CRPF North Srinagar Sudhir Kumar, DIG CRPF South Srinagar K S Deswal, DIG CRPF Baramulla R S Rawat, DIG CRPF South Kashmir Alok Awasthi, DIG RPF K K Ashraf, DIG CISF Vertul Singh, SSP PCR Kashmir and officers from intelligence agencies also attended the meeting.

The officers present in the meeting gave suggestions regarding anti-terror operations and for strengthening peace further in J&K.

In the evening the DGP visited Police Station Mir Bazaar where he inspected different sections of the police station.

DIG SKR Rayees Muhammad Bhat, SSP Anantnag G K Sundip Chakraborty, SSP Sahil Sangral and SSP National Highway Rohit Baskotea were also present during the inspection.