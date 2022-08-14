DGP credits people for better J&K situation

Srinagar, Aug 14: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday said that situation in J&K was much better and the credit for it goes to the people.
“The situation in J&K is much better. The atmosphere is much better than before and I want to give its credit to the people and express my gratitude to them. The people have helped us with a great understanding,” the DGP told reporters after participating in a Tiranga rally here.
“Today, without any fear, students are going to their schools, employees are attending their offices, the businessmen are doing their businesses. The daily life is going on normally,” he said. “There is no obstruction in any way today and everyone – the people and the security forces - are working together for that. So, the security situation is much better and we will further improve it.”
The J&K Police chief said that the security arrangements had been put in place for Independence Day.
“Preparations have been done. Technology has been used where there is a need for it,” he said. “Every measure which is needed has been taken to make the security stringent.”
Singh said that the graph of terrorism was coming down day by day, but, the conspiracies had not stopped.
“Small, young boys, who are not yet mature, are being radicalised one way or the other and involved in the new form of hybrid terrorism,” he said. “A common boy who till yesterday was studying and living his life normally is radicalised and suddenly involved in some terror act and the road to his return is closed.”
The DGP said that some youth had returned and he was happy.
“I am happy that several such youth have returned to the mainstream with the help of Police, security forces, and their families, but still this conspiracy is on,” he said. “The recruitment has come down, but, there is a need to stop it and bring it down and we are working on it. The way infiltration is down, the recruitment is coming down, the graph of terror will come down as well.”
Singh said that the launch pads were intact.
“There is a huge pressure to push those including from Kashmir, who have been staying there for long,” he said. “Our actions will continue.”
The DGP said that the anti-infiltration grid had been made stronger, as a result of which there was almost zero infiltration.
“There were attempts, and they succeeded in a few, but overall the situation along the border is much better than before and there is a much better control,” he said. “Now, since it has become difficult to come through the ground, they are using drones to transport weapons as the neighbour continues its sinister designs.”
The top Police officer said that the use of drones had become a challenge, but, they were fighting it very well.
“Huge modules involved in this in the last two years have been busted and the majority of the items like weapons and narcotics have been seized,” he said. “We will take stronger action on it and will overcome this challenge.”
Meanwhile, the DGP extended his gratitude to the Centre, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and his administration for naming the government schools, colleges, and roads in J&K after the J&K Police personnel and CAPFs personnel who were killed in terror-related incidents.
The DGP said that it was a wonderful initiative by the government that would serve as a morale booster for the forces fighting terrorism.
He said that by this initiative, the school children would learn about the supreme sacrifices.
He said that it would immortalise the cops killed while protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and that the initiative would give a special feeling to their family members and act as an everlasting tribute to them.