DGP credits people for better J&K situation

Srinagar, Aug 14: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday said that situation in J&K was much better and the credit for it goes to the people.

“The situation in J&K is much better. The atmosphere is much better than before and I want to give its credit to the people and express my gratitude to them. The people have helped us with a great understanding,” the DGP told reporters after participating in a Tiranga rally here.