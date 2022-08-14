DGP extends greetings on Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has extended greetings and good wishes to the ‘Police Pariwar’, security force and the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day.
In his message on Sunday, the DGP said, “This is a special occasion to commemorate and offer our sincere gratitude to the freedom fighters who offered sacrifices for freedom of the nation.”
He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of J&K Police, Army and CAPFs who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding and protecting the interests of the nation and people.
The DGP also thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the youth for their overwhelming participation in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and said, “We all have to work together to strengthen the peace in J&K.”