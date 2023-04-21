DGP greets people on Eid

Srinagar, Apr 21: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday conveyed heartiest wishes to the people of the J&K, members of Police Pariwar, and security forces on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in his message, the DGP prayed for joy and happiness among the people of J&K, families of martyrs, Police, security force, and their families.
Singh has expressed hope that this occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity, and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K’s glorious pluralistic traditions.