DGP IN FORWARD AREAS OF KUPWARA | Collective measures need to be taken to curb illicit drug trade: DGP

During the visit, the J&K police chief also had public interaction meetings at Teetwal and Keran during which he appreciated the role of people in the maintenance of peace. He emphasised collective measures to stop the drug trade saying that it was being used to harm the younger generation. He said that drugs not only affected the consumer but society as a whole. He advised the youth to participate in nation-building activities for a better tomorrow. He appealed for active support in curbing the illicit trade of drugs. He also paid his obeisance at the Shardha Mandir and Gurdhwara at Teetwal, the statement said.

During his interaction with PRIs and youth of the area, the DGP and visiting officers assured that the grievances brought into their knowledge would be addressed.