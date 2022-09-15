DGP IN FORWARD AREAS OF KUPWARA | Collective measures need to be taken to curb illicit drug trade: DGP

Srinagar, Sep 15: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday reviewed the security scenario in the forward areas in Kupwara district and directed for strengthening anti-infiltration grid to check narco-trade and terrorism.
He issued these directions during his visit to Teetwal, Keran, Gogal Dhar forward areas in the Kupwara district. Besides reviewing the border security scenario, he interacted with representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and locals and also surveyed sites for border police posts.
An official statement issued by police said that the DGP paid tributes to the martyrs at the war memorial Teetwal and also visited the under-construction Sharda Temple and Gurdwara there.
Accompanied by ADGP Headquarters, PHQ, M K Sinha, DC Kupwara D S Dattatray, and SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, the DGP first visited Tangdhar, where he was received by Brig N K Dhas, Brigade Commander 104 infantry. The Brigade Commander briefed the DGP regarding the security grid in the area.
DGP then visited Teetwal and Keran and had a series of interactions with the officers and jawans of police and army as also representatives of PRIs and locals. The DGP complimented the Commanders and troops for their professional standards, and ability to thwart threats posed by the elements across the border. He emphasised adopting effective measures to put an end to the emerging challenge of narco-terrorism, the statement mentioned. Possible security challenges and counter-measures were discussed during these interactions.
During the visit, the J&K police chief also had public interaction meetings at Teetwal and Keran during which he appreciated the role of people in the maintenance of peace. He emphasised collective measures to stop the drug trade saying that it was being used to harm the younger generation. He said that drugs not only affected the consumer but society as a whole. He advised the youth to participate in nation-building activities for a better tomorrow. He appealed for active support in curbing the illicit trade of drugs. He also paid his obeisance at the Shardha Mandir and Gurdhwara at Teetwal, the statement said.
During his interaction with PRIs and youth of the area, the DGP and visiting officers assured that the grievances brought into their knowledge would be addressed.
The DGP also visited Police Station Keran and reviewed its working. He stressed for alertness to restrict the cross-border narco-trade. He also inspected the available facilities for jawans and officers in the police station. The DGP also had a survey of the proposed sites for border police posts at Jabri, Sadepora, Kandiyan, and Jumagund.
Besides, Brig N K Dhas, Commander 104 Infantry Brigade, Col Varun Soni, Commander 6 JAK Rifle, Col Deepak Deswal Commander 6-RR, Col Rakesh Sisodia, Commander 4-Sikh (known as Saragarhi Bn) briefed the DGP, J&K regarding the prevailing security situation and counter-measures adopted in these areas under their command.