DGP reaches Kupwara for grievance redressal

Srinagar, Jan 14: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain arrived in Kupwara Sunday evening to attend a public grievance redressal programme and said that from now onward he would hold grievance redressal programmes at every district headquarters.

“I reached Kupwara Sunday evening,” R R Swain told Greater Kashmir. “I will listen to the grievances of the people here.”

He said now onwards he would hold grievance redressal at every district headquarters.

“I will move around. Next, I am planning to go to Anantnag, then Shopian and other places,” the J&K Police chief said.

Swain is accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Virdi Kumar Birdi and other senior officers.

Birdi has served as SSP Kupwara.

Signalling a proactive approach towards addressing public grievances, this marks the initiation of a grievance redressal initiative that the DGP plans to conduct at every district headquarters across Kashmir.

During his visit, the DGP is expected to interact with the local community, assess prevailing concerns, and listen to grievances to ensure a more responsive and accessible law enforcement system.

This move reflects the commitment of the J&K Police to foster a closer connection with the public, enhance transparency, and promptly address issues affecting the community.

The grievance redressal initiative is anticipated to contribute to a more inclusive and accountable policing environment in the region, fostering trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the people.

By personally engaging with the community at the grassroots level, the DGP aims to establish a direct line of communication, ensuring that concerns are heard and addressed promptly.

The grievance redressal initiative is expected to strengthen the bond between the Police force and the people, fostering a sense of trust and collaboration in the pursuit of community safety and well-being.

On reaching Kupwara, the DGP interacted with Police personnel and participated in Bara Khana.

“Provide excellent Police services, work closely with people, maintain a strong system of accountability, and transparency, and help in providing justice to people who seek your assistance,” the DGP said advising the officers and soldiers of J&K Police during Bara Khana at District Police Lines Kupwara on Sunday evening.

The Bara Khana was attended by DIG North Kashmir Range (NKR), Vivek Gupta, SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpure, SSP Handwara Dawood Ayoub, SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, SSP Traffic Kashmir R P Singh, CO IRP 4th Bn Showkat Ahmad Dar, and AIG T&P Manoj Kumar Pandith.

All gazetted and non-gazetted officers and soldiers of the Kupwara district participated in the programme.

In his address, the DGP said that J&K Police has tremendous responsibilities on its shoulders.

“As the primary law enforcement agency in the region, the force is entrusted with safeguarding public safety, maintaining law and order, and ensuring that the public receives top-notch policing services,” he said.

The DGP said that people in tough times visit police stations with the hope that their problems and issues will be solved and that it is an opportunity and a crucial role for Police officers to ensure justice.

He said the Police as an enforcement agency had a great duty of helping people get justice.

Swain said that the force was entrusted with immense responsibility and it must act within the boundaries of law and uphold the principles of justice and fairness.

He directed the officers and soldiers to work closely with the people and maintain a strong system of accountability and transparency.

The DGP impressed upon them to be committed to safeguarding and promoting the overall well-being of society.

He said that J&K Police as a crucial component of administration had to work tirelessly to protect the people against violence, crime, and other nefarious activities.

“With a diverse range of roles and responsibilities, we have to ensure that law is applied fairly and equally to all,” Swain said.

He said that a critical aspect of the Police’s role was to provide public services like traffic management and emergency response.

“The Police are often the first point of contact for the people, and the force is relied upon to provide prompt and effective assistance in times of need. By offering these services, we have to demonstrate the commitment to serving the people and promoting the well-being of the community,” the DGP said.

He also directed for identifying the officials who had put in their best efforts to ensure better service and justice to the people and said that they would be acknowledged and rewarded.

Swain also listened to the grievances and requests of Police personnel and directed for the redressal.

In his welcome address, the IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi informed the Police personnel that the DGP was keen to visit Kupwara district, listen to the issues of the people, and interact with the jurisdictional officers and soldiers.

He said that the work of J&K Police was being appreciated at all different levels.

Birdi said that subordinate staff or soldiers were the backbone and source of energy of any force.

He said that J&K Police was facing different challenges whether working in harsh winter or fighting internal security or performing normal duties.

The IGP Kashmir said that the force was facing every challenge with fortitude.