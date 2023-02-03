DGP reviews security scenario in Rajouri

Jammu, Feb 3: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that the safety of the public had been and will continue to be the top priority of the J&K Police.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting and reviewing the security scenario of Rajouri district, the DGP said, “We have to be more cautious, alert and particular to avoid any harm to the public order.”
He directed for taking serious note of any kind of misconduct with the general public brought into their notice by any means.
Singh directed the officers to sensitise and advise their subordinate officers and officials to be fair in their conduct, adding that any act of misconduct must be taken with utmost seriousness.
Congratulating the Police in Rajouri for busting a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) by arresting three of its members, he said, “Pakistan through its sponsored elements is targeting innocent people to harm the brotherhood and communal harmony of J&K.”
Directing for alertness on borders as also in hinterland, Singh said, “Foil evil intentions of Pakistan and its agencies.”
He emphasised upon the officers to put in stern efforts for tracking down the elements involved in Dhangri case, ensuring justice to the victims.
The DGP directed for dealing the case more seriously by taking into account every bit of evidence.
He stressed for utilising the VDGs more efficiently adding that their training and weapon handling should be inspected by jurisdictional SHOs.
Calling for “stringent action against terrorists and the terror ecosystem”, the DGP directed for “increasing anti-terror operations to track down the hiding terrorists and their modules.”
“Identify hidden OGWs and accomplices providing any sort of support to terror activities and take stringent action against each and every individual involved in anti-national activities,” he said and directed for strengthening the security grids by activating check points on different routes to track the movements of terrorists and their supporters.
The DGP also stressed for devising and executing a proper area domination plan.
“Pakistan after witnessing massive dent on its sponsored terrorism in J&K is now supplying drugs to target the younger generation of J&K,” Singh said. “Like terrorism there must be zero tolerance for narcotics and narco-terror trade as both are equally dangerous for the people.”
The officers present in the meeting apprised the DGP regarding the progress of investigation in the Dhangri incident.
He was also briefed regarding the measures being put in place to ensure peace in the area as well as vigilance.
Special DG CID R R Swain and ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh accompanied the DGP.
DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam, CO IRP 2nd Bn Randeep Kumar, and CO 72 Bn CRPF Ram Meena also attended the meeting.