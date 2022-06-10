DGP reviews security situation in Jammu, Samba, Kathua

The DGP, during his visit to three districts reviewed the security situation as well as other arrangements including traffic and lodging which were made for the pilgrims at the entry point of J&K i.e., Lakhanpur in Kathua district and base camp in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar.

While heading for Samba and Kathua from Jammu, the SSPs of Jammu, Samba and Kathua briefed the DGP about the security situation including the status of Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.