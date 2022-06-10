DGP reviews security situation in Jammu, Samba, Kathua

Jammu, June 10: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday reviewed the security situation and other arrangements which were made for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.
The DGP, during his visit to three districts reviewed the security situation as well as other arrangements including traffic and lodging which were made for the pilgrims at the entry point of J&K i.e., Lakhanpur in Kathua district and base camp in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar.
While heading for Samba and Kathua from Jammu, the SSPs of Jammu, Samba and Kathua briefed the DGP about the security situation including the status of Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.
In Jammu, the DGP reviewed security and traffic arrangements and also visited the transit camp Bhagwati Nagar and parking areas developed for the pilgrims.
The DGP directed for completing and finalizing all the necessary arrangements on ground with respect to security of the camp. He stressed the monitoring of security and traffic plan arrangements by the jurisdictional senior officers on a regular basis. He directed for area domination surrounding the base camp and also day and night patrolling to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the yatra.
Meanwhile, SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi gave a detailed briefing to the DGP regarding the measures being taken by Jammu police for the upcoming Yatra.
The pilgrimage would be resumed after having remained suspended for two years due to COVID19 situation in J&K.
On reaching Kathua, the DGP, while speaking to the media, said “I assure you that a smooth yatra will be conducted. We have provided facilities at the entry points to make the pilgrims comfortable as soon as they enter J&K from Lakhanpur.”
To ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra, he said that Kathua police would remain in constant touch with Pathankot police.
“Punjab Police and JKP work in coordination and our effort is to fulfill responsibility with regard to the upcoming pilgrimage. Similarly, I also remain in touch and speak to the Director General of Punjab Police,” he said.
With regard to challenge of sticky bomb, he said, “Pakistani agencies always try to disturb peaceful atmosphere and cause damage to the people by inventing new techniques, by using or sending sticky bombs and IEDs from across the border. However, the security forces have made elaborate security arrangements to meet the challenge.”
Referring to drones, he said, “It has become a new challenge as they are being sent by Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist outfits.”
“The terror outfits and Pakistan’s ISI send narcotics, arms, ammunition and IEDs or sticky bombs using drones from across the border. But all their attempts were foiled by the alert JKP and other security personnel,” he added.
Lauding the role of Kathua police, he said that the police had seized rifle grenades and explosives which were sent from across the border to disturb peace.
To a question on the situation in Bhaderwah (Doda), he said that the situation was under control as the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and ADGP Jammu were there (Bhaderwah) and the situation was being monitored.
“Situation will soon be normalized,” he added. He said that everyone should act responsibly and anybody violating the peaceful atmosphere would be booked.
He said, “It is not a matter of wisdom to spoil mutual brotherhood by coming on the road on the basis of someone's instigation or due to someone’s delusion. People have the right to show resentment, but not to the extent that the police have to use force and then take strict action.”