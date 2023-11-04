DGP visits Police Post Mir Bazar

Srinagar, Nov 4: Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain Saturday visited Police Post Mir Bazar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Saturday and shared a meal at the police post’s mess.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP had an interaction with the officers at the police post and exhorted the officers and soldiers to work with dedication to serve the people.

He also encouraged officers to work in synergy with other forces to thwart the nefarious designs of inimical elements.

Upon learning of the dedicated service of three beat officers of Police Station Qazigund on NDPS and winning the trust of the people, the DGP rewarded Head Constable Ashraf, Head Constable Amin and Head Constable Mushtaq on the spot and praised their work.

He also visited the dining hall and mess of the police post and had the simple victuals prepared there. The DGP inquired the mess commander about working conditions and rewarded him.