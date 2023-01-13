DIGITAL EXCLUSION | Poor digital literacy costs 500 Baramulla women of Rs 50,000 ‘marriage assistance’

Under the Marriage Assistance Scheme, a woman belonging to either Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) or PHH (Priority Households) category need to register herself online with the department of Social Welfare 30 days prior to her marriage.

The eligible beneficiaries get Rs 50,000 assistance for completing marriage formalities.

As per the checklist of the marriage assistance scheme, a beneficiary has to register herself on the Social Welfare Department’s portal.