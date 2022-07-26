Digital J&K Week | Govt will make all services accessible without human interface: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday promised that the government would make all services easily accessible to the people without human interface.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Digital Jammu and Kashmir Week, and launching several digital initiatives here at SKICC, LG Sinha said that Digital J&K Week programme would showcase citizen-centric IT initiatives that had helped in bringing about greater transparency in governance and ease of living for the citizens.
The LG also inaugurated Digi-Mela in districts which would generate awareness about digital solutions and new technologies.
Emphasising the need to take effective measures providing last mile solutions in digital services for the people of J&K, the LG directed the stakeholders to formulate short-term goals of three-six months and long-term vision statements to transform core ICT infrastructure, governance, and services for ease of living, accessibility, and innovation to transform J&K into digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.
He also launched the ‘Digi Dost’ programme aimed at developing a strong network of digitally empowered young volunteers at the district, block, and panchayat level who could work as the brand ambassadors for Digital J&K and Digital India to achieve maximum mobilisation and awareness on digital services.
‘Digi Dost’ volunteers would also assist in digital service delivery, data collection, training, spreading information regarding the Digital India campaign, and making people aware of cyber hygiene and cybercrimes.
The LG said that ‘digitally empowered’ was a new yardstick to measure the present literacy rate.
“The programmes and initiatives launched today are part of the government’s efforts to bring ease, transparency, and convenience in public service delivery,” he said.
LG Sinha also asked the district administrations to implement the goals of Digital J&K Week in collaboration with civil society and Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs).
Highlighting the digital reforms introduced to realise the vision of Digital J&K, he said that in the last two years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated efforts had been made to create an enabling environment for digital inclusion and promote digital literacy to bridge the gap between government programmes and citizens’ requirements.
“J&K, through innovation, implementation and inclusion is setting unprecedented benchmarks in digital initiatives and leading by example in Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign,” the LG said. “We are number one in the ranking of UTs in e-governance. Host of initiatives like e-Office, BEAMS, Awam Ki Awaaz, MyGov, e-Unnat, Digilocker, and Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani have brought transparency and accountability in governance and made transformational changes in the lives of the people. We aim to make all government services easily accessible to the people without human interface. Today, details of every penny spent in J&K are in the public domain. A total of 209 government services have been integrated with the Rapid Assessment System for real-time feedback from citizens. Our recent assessment of citizens’ feedback shows 85 percent approval rating for the citizen-centric services.”
Citing a recent report of the Centre, he highlighted that J&K e-transactions clocked 22.48 crore since January 1, 2022.
“Digital Transactions crossed the 22 lakh mark last month from J&K Bank. J&K is among the top three states and UTs with a 52 percent score in internet penetration. We are performing better than many states and union territories with 72 percent male and 43.3 percent women internet users,” LG Sinha said.
He congratulated the Information Technology Department and people of J&K on the launch of Digital J&K Week to be observed from July 25 to 31.
Former Secretary Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeITY) J Satyanarayan virtually gave valuable insights into making J&K a top performer in the digital services system.
Principal Consultant (Head-SeMT)-NISG Sanjay Gaden explained in detail the roadmap for achieving the goal of making J&K a truly digitally empowered region.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that various digital initiatives and services that would be promoted intensively during the Digital J&K week would take the goal of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ to every nook and corner of J&K.
Commissioner Secretary to Government, Information Technology Department, Prerna Puri highlighted the goals of the Digital J&K Week and spoke about various e-initiatives implemented by the IT Department of J&K.
CEO JaKeGA Abhishek Sharma presented the vote of thanks.
Earlier, the LG flagged off Digi Yatra and inspected the stalls put up by various departments of the J&K administration for providing information and awareness on the digital services and their process being extended by them.
A video presentation displaying various Digi-services and their benefits was also shown on the occasion.
The occasion also witnessed the release of an e-compendium of IT initiatives, besides the launching of Digilocker integration in domicile certificate and ‘Tagline & Logo’ competition on MyGov by the LG.
Mayor SMC Junaid Azim Mattu, DDC Chairman Srinagar Aftab Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department Vivek Bhardwaj, Administrative Secretaries, and Deputy Commissioners were also present on the occasion.