DIQC’s Road Safety Audit | 11 bridges in J&K unsafe, 121 require major repair work

Jammu, Dec 16: The safety audit of the roads and bridges across Jammu and Kashmir has declared that at least 11 bridges are unsafe to use and recommended major repair work of 121 other bridges and identified 250 bridges for minor repair works.
Similarly, 302 vulnerable black spots were identified on the Mughal Road.
However, 272 of these black spots have been rectified and work on 30 other points is in progress on the Mughal Road.
The Public Works (Road and Building) Department conducted a road safety audit through Design, Inspection and Quality Control (DIQC) J&K on 22 roads of Kashmir province.
“The safety audit of 382 bridges have been conducted by the Public Works (Road and Building) Department through a third party – DIQC - out of which 11 bridges were declared unsafe, 121 were identified for major repair work and 250 bridges require minor repair works,” the officials said.
Regarding the regular audits of the roads, road construction agencies conduct such audits through the third party, and identify black spots, which have been reflected by the respective agencies during a high-level meeting.
Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also conducted road safety audits of Lakhanpur to Vijaypur, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu Bypass, Jammu-Udhampur, Chenani-Nashri and Srinagar to Banihal from different agencies.
NIT Srinagar conducted the audit of the Srinagar-Banihal and the audit of Jammu-Udhampur was conducted by Thapar University.
However, the rectification suggested by the independent audit agencies has also been completed by the NHAI through respective contractors and concessionaires.
“Besides design, drawing of under construction stretches are checked by the consultants appointed by the contractors and execution of work was monitored by the road safety experts,” the officials.
The officials said that 62 percent of posts of field functionaries were still vacant in the Motor Vehicles Department.
“MVI has a sanctioned strength of 65. However, 38 posts are still vacant out of the total 58. MVTA has 7 vacant posts through which the sanctioned strength of these posts is 28 and four posts of drivers are vacant among the sanctioned strength of eight,” they said. “There is a requirement of more weighbridges along the critical stretches. Internet issues hamper the use of e-challaning machines. Therefore, once the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) gets operational this year, we will have proof of concept of replication elsewhere.”
The officials also pointed out poor coordination, lack of information, and absence of feedback to identify the black spots in the departments, which often cause problems to fix the problem on the ground.
However, they said that 19 black spots were identified in Ramban district, 17 in Rajouri, 10 in Kathua, eight in Reasi, six each in Kupwara and Baramulla, and five each in Doda and Udhampur.
“Police have identified 276 black spots, PWD (Road and Building) in 2022-23 identified 204 black spots and common black spots in crucial roads and highways were around 96,” the data reveals.
To work out the issue, the officials said that the government directed the road construction agencies to immediately reflect the black spots permanently wherever it is possible, and temporarily rectify all the black spots on the roads under their control within three months in case the permanent reflections are bound to take substantial time.
“Accordingly, the NHAI rectified 44 black spots for short term while nine long-term rectifications were completed and 14 long-term black spot rectification is under progress. NHIDCL rectified 20 identified black spots permanently and one temporarily whereas the work was under progress on four black spots,” the official said.
Of a total 42 identified black spots by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Project Beacon, the officials said, “They have rectified 39 black spots while three are under progress.”
The PMGSY Jammu has installed crash barriers on four roads including Shiv Nagar to Sarawa (Kishtwar), Machhipal to Chhaunati (Block Drabshalla in Kishtwar), TO3-Chennai to Pattangarh in Block Swena – Chenani in Udhampur district), and Lo21 - Gran to Sukhalghati in Reasi district.
Besides, the PMGSY Kashmir has identified 5 black spots of which 3 have been rectified temporarily and for two other black spots, the matter has been referred to the Geology and Mining Department for expert opinion.