DIQC’s Road Safety Audit | 11 bridges in J&K unsafe, 121 require major repair work

“The safety audit of 382 bridges have been conducted by the Public Works (Road and Building) Department through a third party – DIQC - out of which 11 bridges were declared unsafe, 121 were identified for major repair work and 250 bridges require minor repair works,” the officials said.

Regarding the regular audits of the roads, road construction agencies conduct such audits through the third party, and identify black spots, which have been reflected by the respective agencies during a high-level meeting.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also conducted road safety audits of Lakhanpur to Vijaypur, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu Bypass, Jammu-Udhampur, Chenani-Nashri and Srinagar to Banihal from different agencies.