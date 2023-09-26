Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation issues ‘watch-out’ notice

As per the official order, no government employee should, by any utterance, write or otherwise discuss or criticise in public or any meeting of any association or body any policy pursued or action taken by the government nor should he or she in any manner participate in any such discussion or criticism.

“No government employee should, in any radio broadcast or any document published in his name or anonymously, pseudonymously, or in the name of any other person or any communication to the press or in any public utterance make any statement of fact or opinion which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the Government of India, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, or any other state government,” reads an official order issued by Director, Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation, J&K, Dr Tabassum Jabeen.