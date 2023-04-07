Disrupting Parliament on Rahul’s disqualification | Country won’t forgive opposition: Amit Shah

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav, he urged people to elect Narendra Modi as prime minister once again in 2024 for the all-around welfare of all sections of society.

“The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics (‘parivarwad’) which are in danger,” Shah said.