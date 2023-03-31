DLSA asks media, public to stop circulating details of murdered Kupwara girl

In an order, the DLSA warned that the violators would be booked under the law.

The authority has also impressed upon Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara to look into the matter and take every necessary step to prevent disclosure of the name and pictures of the victim being published without proper permission of the family or the competent authority.

“On March 29, 2023, district Kupwara witnessed a heinous crime whereby a body of a minor girl (name withheld) aged 7 years was recovered under the circumstances which Police believe is a homicide. This office has come to know that Police has already taken cognisance in the matter and registered an FIR under relevant sections of law at Police Station Lalpora,” the DLSA said.