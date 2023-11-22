Doctor, among  4 J&K employees, dismissed from service

Jammu, Nov 22: J&K government Wednesday dismissed its four more employees, including a doctor and a Police constable for their alleged terror links.

The government invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India to sack them stating that their activities were such which warranted their “dismissal from service.”

Those dismissed from services included Dr Nisar-uI-Hassan, Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital, Srinagar; Abdul Majeed Bhat, Constable in J&K Police; Farooq Ahmad Mir, teacher in Education Department and Abdul Salam Rather, laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department.

They were dismissed through four separate GAD orders issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, citing sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

This sub clause provides that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold inquiry before the removal or dismissal of a civil servant, if the President or Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Dr Nisar-uI-Hassan, Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, son of Ghulam Hassan resident of village Achabal, Sopore, Baramulla are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” read Government Order No l417-JK (GAD) of 2023, dated November 21, 2023.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry” in his case and accordingly the “Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses” him “from service, with immediate effect” the order has further mentioned.

Through exactly similar yet three separate orders (Government Order No 1416-JK (GAD) of 2023; Government Order No-1415-3K (GAD) of 2023 and Government Order No l414-JK (GAD) of 2023, the Lieutenant Governor also dismissed Farooq Ahmad Mir, a teacher in Education Department, son of Ghulam Ahmad Mir, resident of Malik Mohalla, district Kupwara, at present Usmanabad, district Kupwara; Abdul Majeed Bhat, constable in J&K Police, son of Wali Muhammad Bhat, resident of Kunan, Kupwara and Abdul Salam Rather, laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department, son of Ghulam Muhammad Rather, resident of Yamrach, Yaripora, Kulgam from “service, with immediate effect.”

Prior to these orders also, the J&K government in the past sacked over 50 employees invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India for, what it was officially stated, “the activities prejudicial to the interests of security of the State.”