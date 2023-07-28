Doda Cloudburst | Bridge washed away due to flash floods; over dozen villages cut off

Bhaderwah, July 28: A massive flash flood triggered by a cloudburst washed a foot bridge away in Kaljugasar area of Gandoh in Doda district on Friday afternoon.
It has been reported that the cloudburst happened in Kaljugasar village of block Changa of sub division Gandoh, near Himachal Pradesh border.
According to official reports, several villages were cut off due to the drowning of concrete footbridges. As the bridge washed away and debris accumulated, hundreds of locals were stranded.
The affected villages also included Kaljugasar A, Kaljugasar B, Goha, Jeeshow, Alni, Gangota and Seero.