Doda-Dessa-Kapran road project still a distant dream

On April 21 this year, the office of the Union Ministry of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh had written to the chairman NHIDCL regarding the project.

The letter came following the representation of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) district President Doda Vijay Mohan Thakur.

“I am to forward a representation bearing no BJP/D/21 dated March 23, 2023, of BJP district President, Vijay Mohan Thakur addressed to MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh regarding a request for the construction of Doda-Dessa–Kapran road which will prove to be a better and safer alternative highway to the present National Highway between Kashmir and Jammu regions. As the area falls under the Parliamentary constituency of the minister, I have been directed to look into the issue for appropriate action,” read the communiqué.