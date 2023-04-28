Don’t register vehicles in the name of minors: RTO Kashmir

RTO, Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari issued an order stating that instances have come to the fore where the motor vehicle dealers have sold and registered motor vehicles in the name of minors which amounts to violation and any such sale agreement executed with a minor is deemed void ab initio.

“A registered motor vehicle along with its registered owner is a legal person and in case of violation of provisions of motor vehicle laws and rules made thereunder, by any such vehicle invokes penal action against the owner,” the order said. “It is enjoined upon all the registered dealers, officers, and officials of the Motor Vehicles Department that the general public, insurance agencies, and other stakeholders should not make any sale or purchase or register any vehicle involving a minor.”