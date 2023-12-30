Doubling Down on Devotion and Development | PM Modi flags off 2nd Vande Bharat Train from New Delhi to Katra

Uttar Pradesh/ Katra, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Train for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Katra-New Delhi route on Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State, PMO, Jitendra Singh joined the flag-off ceremony from SMVD Katra railway station.

On the occasion, the LG thanked PM Modi for dedicating the new Vande Bharat Train to J&K.

“Today is the historic day for J&K. The second Vande Bharat Train for SMVD Katra-New Delhi route will provide ease of travel to devotees and greater comfort for the citizens,” he said.

Sinha said that under the leadership of PM Modi, J&K was witnessing fast-paced quality infrastructure development.

“Last-mile connectivity for inclusive development has also enhanced ease of living for citizens in far-flung areas, increased economic activities and livelihood opportunities,” he said. “J&K has made impressive strides in socio-economic development in the last four years. We have undertaken road and railway infrastructure projects of unprecedented magnitude and they are being implemented at an unprecedented speed. It is also a symbol of our unshakable commitment to the all-round progress of J&K.”

The LG reiterated the commitment to reach out to the last person in the last row.

“Under the guidance of the PM, we are determined and working for four pillars, four castes – poor, youth, women and farmers, who will be the architects of the developed India,” he said.

Sinha highlighted the unprecedented growth registered in the tourism sector and shared the efforts of the administration to strengthen the religious tourism circuit in the region.

“Several incredible tourist destinations of Jammu division are witnessing huge tourist influx and boost to local economy of far off-the-beaten-track. Shiv Khori Shrine Board is committed to the development of Shiv Khori Shrine. I hope helicopter service from Katra to Shiv Khori will start in the coming days,” he said.