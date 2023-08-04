DPR for Mughal Road upgradation near completion, tunnel still in process

“The report is now being prepared and is expected to be submitted in a couple of months' time,” an official said.

An NHIDCL official said the reconnaissance of the road was done properly.

“We got an avalanche protection team from Chandigarh that comprised professionals involved in construction of the road,” he said. “A study of the entire stretch and workout feasibility of the road was done to see which alignment has to be taken and how avalanches can be avoided.”

The NHIDCL official said two DPRs had to be executed for the Mughal Road.