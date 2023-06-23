Dr Ambedkar had declined to draft Art 370: Vice Prez

Hinting at the recent political developments, he said that none was above the law.

“The long arm of law will reach you. But some people in the country try to put them above the law. They take to the streets, when there is demand for a probe. If someone is summoned by a regulatory agency, how can one take to the streets? It is a country that has access to the judiciary. Stakeholders in corruption may get all their forces together to find an escape route, but the good thing is that all their escape routes have now been plugged. The message is now loud and clear. You may be anyone, with any identity or any lineage, but you are accountable to law,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is his address said that the National Education Policy (NEP) was promoting an education system to make students conscious and not mechanical. “It makes them carriers of knowledge, wisdom and values and not a storehouse of memories,” he said, in his presidential remarks.