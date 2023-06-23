Dr Ambedkar had declined to draft Art 370: Vice Prez

Jammu, June 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while describing the abrogation of Article 370 as good riddance, Thursday asked the countrymen not to take lightly of “pernicious designs to run down” India’s growth story.
Addressing the special convocation ceremony of the University of Jammu at General Zorawar Singh auditorium, Dhankhar praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for taking J&K to an unviable growth trajectory, post abrogation of Article 370, which, he said, Dr B R Ambedkar “had declined to draft.”
He also credited the LG for bolstering the country’s image at global level with the successful conduct of G20 Summit in Srinagar.
The Vice President also announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Council of World Affairs and the University of Jammu (JU).
He said that repealing of Article 370 and 35-A paved the way for peace, development and economic growth of J&K.
Dhankar described it as the realisation of “dream” envisioned by BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
He lauded the functioning of LG Sinha.
“Entire world is looking at his achievements. When G20 leaders came here, they relished every second. This was a moment of pride for us,” the Vice President said.
With regard to Article 370 and Article 35-A, the Vice President said that personally, for the last 20 years, he had been advocating their abrogation.
“It was an aberration. These were temporary provisions in our constitution but lasted for 70 years. We are happy it’s not there now,” he said.
Dhankar said it was ironic and a travesty of a sort that false narratives were set afloat in an orchestrated manner by forces that were inimical to the country.
“How can we tolerate it? We cannot allow our historic achievements to be run down through pernicious designs. They talk about food security, ignoring the fact that from April 1, 2020, this country has been feeding more than 800 million people. It continues even now. We therefore cannot allow anyone to impede our upward growth trajectory,” he said.
“We are the world’s most functional democracy, at the grassroots level, constitutionally protected. We have an incredible political ecosystem (of functional democracy) protected by the constitution. In every part of the world, you will find Indian genius spearheading the corporate and institutions, making India proud and other countries respecting our talent,” the Vice President said.
Hinting at the recent political developments, he said that none was above the law.
“The long arm of law will reach you. But some people in the country try to put them above the law. They take to the streets, when there is demand for a probe. If someone is summoned by a regulatory agency, how can one take to the streets? It is a country that has access to the judiciary. Stakeholders in corruption may get all their forces together to find an escape route, but the good thing is that all their escape routes have now been plugged. The message is now loud and clear. You may be anyone, with any identity or any lineage, but you are accountable to law,” he said.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is his address said that the National Education Policy (NEP) was promoting an education system to make students conscious and not mechanical. “It makes them carriers of knowledge, wisdom and values and not a storehouse of memories,” he said, in his presidential remarks.
“In the coming future, only that education will be relevant which will prepare the student for life-long learning with spiritual and cultural values. Education that will not just impart technical knowledge but promotes individuality, uniqueness of the student. Education that will sharpen student’s skill of critical, creative thinking, communication and collaboration and help them to flourish,” LG Sinh said.
He thanked the Vice President for attending the convocation and blessing the students at the beginning of their working life.
Congratulating the students, LG Sinha urged them to follow their passion, move forward with new resolutions, adapt to the change and learn new things accordingly, and share the wisdom earned at the University with the world.
“Convocation is the moment of transformation in a student’s life. Stepping into the real world is also considered as the start of a new mission, a mission to use special knowledge and skills and to contribute in equitable, sustainable growth in building a strong and prosperous India,” he said.
“In this era of Artificial Intelligence and new emerging technologies, rapid changes are happening around us. This change has given us an opportunity to see the entire education system in a new perspective,” the LG said.
“We have to respect individuality and unique talent hidden within each student. Classrooms should inculcate courage, give students the power of independent thinking and inspire them to become a better person and not just a class topper,” he said.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NEP 2020 is promoting an education system that makes students conscious, not mechanical,” Sinha said.
“National Education Policy 2020 promotes life-long learning and enables students to adapt to change in different sectors. We cannot predict skills that would be required in the next 10 years but individuality, independent and critical thinking, and creativity will improve resilience and adaptability,” he said.
Earlier, the LG received the Vice President and his spouse on a day-long visit to Jammu.
Vice President and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar planted a sapling on the premises of JU. JU Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai presented the JU report and highlighted special programmes to be rolled out soon.Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Principal Secretary to Higher Education Alok Kumar, and Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council, Prof Dinesh Singh also shared the dais with the Vice President.