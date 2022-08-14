Dr Haseeb Mughal awarded 2nd BAR to PMG

Rajouri, Aug 14: Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri-Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal (IPS) has been conferred with Second BAR to (President's) Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).
Dr Haseeb was recently promoted and posted as DIG Rajouri Poonch range. Earlier he served as SSP Police Control Room Jammu and SSP Srinagar.
His name figured in 108 JKP personnel who were awarded with Police Medals for Gallantry on the occasion of Independence Day.
In a notification issued by Government of India, Dr Haseeb Mughal has been awarded with second bar to PMG for his exemplary services on security front.
Earlier, he was conferred with PMG on Republic Day 2005 and on Independence Day, 2021.
The people of Rajouri and Poonch have congratulated the officer for bagging this well-deserved honour for his exemplary services.