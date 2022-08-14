Dr Haseeb Mughal awarded 2nd BAR to PMG

Rajouri, Aug 14: Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri-Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal (IPS) has been conferred with Second BAR to (President's) Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

Dr Haseeb was recently promoted and posted as DIG Rajouri Poonch range. Earlier he served as SSP Police Control Room Jammu and SSP Srinagar.