Dr Jitendra urges community heads to maintain traditional harmony

Jammu, June 10: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday stated that he was “deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation in Bhaderwah” and appealed to the community heads to “sit together to maintain traditional harmony.”
The Union Minister, who is the Member Parliament from Udhampur-Doda-Kathua constituency, took to Twitter to share his concern over the situation in Bhaderwah, his home town, which witnessed communal tension last evening over some provocative posts and videos.
Given the mounting tension, curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah in Doda district. Though the situation was under control yet the curfew remained in force even on Friday amid persisting tension.
Dr Jitendra wrote on Twitter, “I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known.”
“I am in constant touch with DC Doda Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation,” he further tweeted.