Dr Jitendra urges community heads to maintain traditional harmony

The Union Minister, who is the Member Parliament from Udhampur-Doda-Kathua constituency, took to Twitter to share his concern over the situation in Bhaderwah, his home town, which witnessed communal tension last evening over some provocative posts and videos.

Given the mounting tension, curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah in Doda district. Though the situation was under control yet the curfew remained in force even on Friday amid persisting tension.