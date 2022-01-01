Dr Parvaiz Koul appointed as SKIMS Director

The order issued today by General Administration Department said “As approved by the chairman Governing Body SKIMS, Soura Srinagar (Lieutenant Governor J&K), Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul ex-Professor and Head of Department General Medicine, SKIMS, is hereby appointed as Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar with effect from January 1, 2022.”

The candidates had made a presentation before the three member selection committee on 28 December. While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Prof Koul said the presentation he made was about focusing on patient care, research and teaching at various levels as his vision for future of the Institute. “I would like to continue the good work that has been started by the previous administrators. We must improve in triple focus areas of Patient Care, Clinical Research and Academics,” he said.