Dr Saleem ur Rehman is Director Health Jammu

As per an order issued by the Government, the arrangement has been made with Director Health Services (DHS) Jammu Dr Renu Sharma, DHS Jammu superannuating on Dec 31, 2021. “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Dr Saleem ur Rehman, shall look after the charge of the post of Director Health Services, Jammu on the superannuation/retirement of Dr Renu Sharma on December 31 till further orders in addition to his own duties,” reads an order issued by additional chief secretary, Health and Medical Education department, Vivek Bharadwaj.