Dr Saleem ur Rehman is Director Health Jammu

Jammu, Dec 31: J&K Government has assigned the additional charge of Director Health Services Jammu to Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman , Director General Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization. He will assume charge on Saturday (today).
As per an order issued by the Government, the arrangement has been made with Director Health Services (DHS) Jammu Dr Renu Sharma, DHS Jammu superannuating on Dec 31, 2021. “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Dr Saleem ur Rehman, shall look after the charge of the post of Director Health Services, Jammu on the superannuation/retirement of Dr Renu Sharma on December 31 till further orders in addition to his own duties,” reads an order issued by additional chief secretary, Health and Medical Education department, Vivek Bharadwaj.
Dr Rehman has been Director Health Services Kashmir in past and has been steering COVID19 vaccination drive in J&K in addition to bringing in changes to uplift emergency medical care in J&K.