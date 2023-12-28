DRAMATIC RESCUE OPERATION | Tangmarg man survives 10 hours trapped in a well

Baramulla, Dec 28: In a remarkable rescue operation, Bashir Ahmad Rather, a 45-year-old resident of Dhobiwan Barzulla in Kunzar Tangmarg, was successfully rescued after spending 10 harrowing hours trapped in a well on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Rather fell into the well while attempting to clean it.

The news quickly spread throughout the area, prompting hundreds of concerned citizens to rush to the scene to assess the situation.

A joint effort by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and J&K Police personnel was launched to rescue the trapped individual.

According to reports, the mishap unfolded when a stone slipped, causing a chain reaction that led to the victim falling into the well.

Approximately 13 tippers worth of stones fell, creating a precarious situation.

Initially, there were grim expectations regarding the survival of Bashir Ahmad.

The mood at the scene was sombre as rescuers grappled with the challenging task of reaching him. However, after nine intense hours of effort, a breakthrough occurred.

Bashir Ahmad, one of the rescuers, said, “At first, it was assumed that Rather could not have survived, and the mood at the place of occurrence was completely sombre. However, as the rescue operation progressed, there was a loud cry beneath the well, giving confidence to the rescuers about the survival of Rather.”

After a painstaking rescue operation, Rather was successfully evacuated from the well.

Although he emerged in an injured condition, prompt medical attention was provided and he was immediately transported to the hospital.

“He was evacuated in an injured condition. He is currently responding well to the treatment,” an official said.