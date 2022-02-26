Drug Abuse: J&K starts first-ever district-wise survey

In order to have a clearer picture of the issue of drug abuse and devise better strategies to address it, the J&K Government sought and has approved a proposal to carry out district-wise drug abuse survey. Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government (Health and Medical Education),Vivek Bhardwaj said that the survey would start soon and advertisements for recruitment of human resource to carry it out had already been floated. “The trends that we have been recording, vis-à-vis the numbers seeking treatment for opioid dependence, is very disturbing. We need to have a better picture and devise a more robust mechanism to reduce demand as well as increase facilities to help the society,” he said.