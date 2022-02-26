Drug Abuse: J&K starts first-ever district-wise survey

Srinagar, Feb 26: With the numbers of people abusing drugs on a steep rise in J&K, the Government has initiated the process of the first-ever district-wise survey to assess the magnitude and outlines of drug abuse in the UT.
In June 2019, the union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) and AIIMS New Delhi carried out a survey to measure the extent of drug abuse in J&K. The figure that the survey calculated was not just shocking, but called for urgent steps to curb the growing substance dependence in the UT. As per the report, 4.9 percent of the population, which amounts to over 6 lakh individuals in J&K (as per Census 2011) , was abusing opium derivative drugs including “doda, phukki, poppy husk, heroin including brown sugar, smack and pharmaceutical opioids''. The survey said that the J&K was among the top five states and UTs in India in terms of opioid abuse.
In order to have a clearer picture of the issue of drug abuse and devise better strategies to address it, the J&K Government sought and has approved a proposal to carry out district-wise drug abuse survey. Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government (Health and Medical Education),Vivek Bhardwaj said that the survey would start soon and advertisements for recruitment of human resource to carry it out had already been floated. “The trends that we have been recording, vis-à-vis the numbers seeking treatment for opioid dependence, is very disturbing. We need to have a better picture and devise a more robust mechanism to reduce demand as well as increase facilities to help the society,” he said.
Bhardwaj said that in December 2021 he took a review meeting to the Divisional Drug De-addiction Monitoring Committee and after discussion with various stakeholders and department heads, it was decided that district-wise distribution of people abusing drugs and the nature of substances of abuse would come in handy while formulating action plans. “This survey and other steps that are being taken to reduce drug addiction in J&K, have support from multiple departments. We must be as aggressive as the grave issue demands,” he said.
The survey will be a collaborative effort of the Directorate of Social Welfare (DSW), Government Medical Colleges of J&K, and health directorates of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month, DSW released Rs 10.9 lakh to Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), GMC Srinagar to carry out the prevalence study in 10 districts of Kashmir division. The IMHANS will spearhead the survey in Kashmir division while Department of Psychiatry, GMC Jammu will be heading the project in Jammu division. The funds, as per DSW, have been released under the centrally sponsored scheme ‘National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction’. The GMC Srinagar has advertised the posts of Project Manager and field staff for the survey.