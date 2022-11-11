DRUG-FREE J&K-II | Breaking shackles of narcotics addiction big challenge for drug-addicted Pir Panjal youth

In Rajouri and Poonch narcotics smuggling through the Line of Control (LoC) has always been seen as a major task to deal with as the networks involved in cross-LoC smuggling are considered high value in terms of monetary gains involved because of the high-quality Heroine smuggled by people involved in these networks.

The cost of each kilogram of this heroine is believed to be over Rs 1 crore in the international market.