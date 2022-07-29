Drug Trafficking and National Security | Amit Shah to inaugurate conference today

Chandigarh, July 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be on a day's visit to Chandigarh on Saturday, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate a conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’, officials said.
During the conference, more than 30,000 kg of drugs would be burnt and disposed of by NCB teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, and Kolkata in front of the Home Minister.
On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NCB under the leadership of Shah took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kg of drugs on 75 years of independence.
NCB started the drug disposal campaign on June 1, 2022, and so far about 51,218 kg of drugs have been disposed of by the NCB teams in 11 different states.
After the conference, Shah would meet with the chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator, J&K Lt Governor, Chief Secretaries, and Director Generals of Police of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K.
In the evening, Shah would attend a function at Mauli Jagran regarding the inauguration of three government school buildings.
Later, after a dinner at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, he would attend ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ events at Sukhna Lake before leaving for New Delhi.
Besides Shah, the three-hour-long national conference would be addressed by Punjab Governor-cum Chandigarh UT Administrator, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, the officials said.
On the occasion, the Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) would give a presentation on the drug scenario in North India.
During this visit, the minister would also lay the foundation stone of the multi-level parking adjoining the District Courts Complex in Sector 43.