Drug Trafficking and National Security | Amit Shah to inaugurate conference today

During the conference, more than 30,000 kg of drugs would be burnt and disposed of by NCB teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, and Kolkata in front of the Home Minister.

On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NCB under the leadership of Shah took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kg of drugs on 75 years of independence.