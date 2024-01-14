Dry weather keeps Srinagar-Leh NH open for traffic

Ganderbal, Jan 14: The prevailing spell of dry weather has been a blessing in disguise for the commuters travelling on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

The highway that connects J&K with Ladakh is open for vehicular movement these days.

The highway usually used to close by December or the first week of January for winter months and would remain closed until April due to heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures which usually go up to minus 30 degrees Celsius.

The Zojila Pass located at an altitude of 11,600 feet on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is the lifeline between Kashmir and Ladakh.

Officials said that due to the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), both Project Vijayak and Project Beacon along with the Police personnel particularly posted at Police Post Minamarg, Kargil, the Zojila Pass was kept open till January 7 last year.

This year with the dry weather conditions, the highway is open for traffic movement so far.

A Police official said that every day, Light Motor Vehicles and trucks carrying essential commodities and other goods are plying on both sides of the highway as per the traffic plan.

He said that the department this year had equipped the Police personnel with some equipment and warm dresses that help them cope with the challenges during winter.