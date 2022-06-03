Dry weather to continue in J&K today: MeT

Srinagar, June 3: Even as weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast the same for Saturday. "Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise further", an official of the MeT department said. Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 4.5 and Gulmarg 4.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.