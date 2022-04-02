DSEK notifies new school timings in Kashmir

However, the order for the new school timing was notified by the DSEK when it had already come into effect.

As per the order issued by the DSEK on April 1, all government and recognised private schools within Srinagar Municipal limits will function from 9am to 3pm from Saturday while those located outside Srinagar municipal limits from 10am to 4pm. The order was supposed to come into effect from April 1 which created confusion among teachers and students.