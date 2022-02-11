Duo arrested for attacking 2 Batamaloo girls: Police

Srinagar, Feb 11: J&K Police, in a swift action with the help of residents, arrested the duo accused, who attacked two girls in Srinagar on Friday.
Following the duo's arrest, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said, “The crime against women-folk won’t be tolerated at all.”
Police identified the arrested accused as Umar Yousuf Wani of Firdousabad and Habil Yaseen of Dal Colony, Bemina. Umar was arrested soon after the accused entered a house in Batamaloo and tried to attack two girls with knives.
“The accused had entered the house and tried to attack two girls inside. However, one of the girls raised a hue and cry. Later, as the matter was reported to the police, we immediately swung into action and arrested the accused,” SSP said.
The locals accompanied the police during the chase and first caught Umar. Later on, Habil was also arrested by the police.
SSP also said that the locals of the area assisted police in catching the accused. “FIR has been lodged and the accused have been formally arrested. Their police remand will be sought from court for further investigation,” he said.
The incident took place less than a fortnight after a girl was sprinkled with acid in old Srinagar. Three persons were arrested in the case and a charge sheet was being filed.
“In this regard, a case FIR No 19/2022 U/S 393,452,307,354 IPC has been lodged in Police Station Batamaloo and the accused have been formally arrested. Their police remand will be sought from court for further investigation in this case,” it was stated.
Later, Srinagar police in a tweet reiterated, “The crime against women will not be tolerated at all.”
“SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, greatly appreciated the role played by common citizens in catching the accused. Such acts go a long way in cementing public-police bonds in dealing with social crimes,” police added.