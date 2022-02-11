Duo arrested for attacking 2 Batamaloo girls: Police

Following the duo's arrest, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said, “The crime against women-folk won’t be tolerated at all.”

Police identified the arrested accused as Umar Yousuf Wani of Firdousabad and Habil Yaseen of Dal Colony, Bemina. Umar was arrested soon after the accused entered a house in Batamaloo and tried to attack two girls with knives.